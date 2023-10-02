BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The District Attorney’s Office said it’s bringing more charges connected to the rape kit backlog.

Carlos Parra-Cordova, Estevan Sandoval, and Julius Edwards III are the latest to be charged in separate cases that initially went cold as the rape kits sat on shelves for years without being tested.

Investigators have since cleared that backlog and are now locating victims, witnesses, and evidence.

Those efforts have led to 11 men facing charges so far this year.