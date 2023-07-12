CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three suspects have been charged after a child was injured in a Clovis shooting. The Clovis Police Department is now asking the public for information regarding the shooting.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, Clovis police received a call that an SUV was being shot at by a male wearing all black near Twelfth and Calhoun Street. Shortly after that, a second call came in, reporting that someone had been shot in the head.

Police were dispatched to Twelfth and Calhoun as well as the Plains Regional Medical Center, where the victim was being treated. When police arrived, they located multiple bullet holes in the SUV and were told that a seven-year-old female was being treated for a gunshot wound to the head. The child was then transported to a Texas medical facility for further treatment.

The Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is working to investigate the shooting. Police say a person of interest has been located and transported to the police department for questioning.

Three people have now been charged in regard to the shooting. 48-year-old Jeffrey Smiley has been accused of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, child abuse, and being a felon in possession of a firearm; 29-year-old Jocelyn Smiley has been accused of child abuse; and 32-year-old Brandon Brooks has been accused of accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony and harboring or aiding a felon.

The Clovis police are asking for the public’s help regarding this investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or provide a tip online at police.cityofclovis.org. Information can also be reported to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.