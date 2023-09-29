ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people following reports of gunshots near Forest 333 and Tierra Monte northeast of Albuquerque around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The Albuquerque Police Department’s Air 2 helicopter helped deputies locate 22-year-old Marlon Cook, 22-year-old Keona Manuelito, and 21-year-old Tyarra Commack.

Deputies said they found an AR-15, a handgun chassis, two knives, and 250 rounds of .223/.556 ammo. All three were charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon.