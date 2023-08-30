ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men have been accused of raping a woman at an Albuquerque condominium complex in July. Two of the suspects are firefighters with Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR), and one of them has recently retired from AFR.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim spent the day of Saturday, July 15, with two of the men, 32-year-old Angel Portillo and 44-year-old Anthony Martin, at a golf tournament. Later that day, she went with the men to the swimming pool at Martin’s complex, located at 601 Menaul Boulevard, where they were all drinking alcohol.

The complaint says 46-year-old Aden Heyman arrived at the pool as well, and the group continued drinking. They then went to Martin’s residence, where the three men held down and took turns raping the woman. According to police, the victim was able to climb out of a bathroom window and was found by another resident, who called the police.

The Albuquerque Police Department says all three men have been charged with criminal sexual penetration in the second degree. AFR informed KRQE News 13 that Portillo and Heyman have been placed on administrative leave; Martin recently retired from working as a firefighter. AFR said they are now conducting their own internal investigation. It is unclear at this time whether Martin retired before or after the crime took place.

AFR gave the following statement in regard to the rape charges: