NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several schools around the United States have been dealing with active shooter threats, including those in New Mexico. Although the circulating message has been deemed not credible, many New Mexico schools upped their security levels today out of an “abundance of caution.”

Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) sent out a message today acknowledging the presence of social media threats. “Rio Rancho Public Schools Safety and Security staff and the Rio Rancho Police Department have looked into it and determined that it is not a credible threat,” RRPS said.

Luckily, the messages were an empty threat; however, RRPS acknowledged the validity of community members’ worries, saying, “We certainly understand concerns and want to reassure students, parents, and staff that safety is a top priority. We work very hard to keep our school safe and appreciate all those who reported the rumor to us.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI do not consider any of the threats made around the state to be credible.