Thousands of dollars worth of meth, firearms seized in task force seizure

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force made a significant seizure of illegal drugs and weapons. Three search warrants were executed which led to the seizure of 4.25 pounds of methamphetamine – an estimated street value of $50,000.

Four firearms and two electronic scales were also seized in the investigation. Officials say federal charges are expected to be filed in the case. Local and federal agencies were involved in the task force including the Roswell Police Department, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.

