SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the individual that is responsible for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage while attempting to steal an ATM. The incident happened in the Eldorado subdivision near Santa Fe at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Deputies responded to an alarm at the CU Anytime Credit Union where they found the ATM’s screen open. Although the ATM was still mounted in the wall, authorities say they found a tow hook, a chain, and a rear car bumper attached to the ATM from the attempted theft.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted theft is urged to call the Sherriff’s Office at (505) 351-0098.