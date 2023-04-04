ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested a woman who has roughly 30 prior arrests on Tuesday, Apr. 4. Reyhanna Marquez was stopped by APD after agents spotted her in a stolen car in northeast Albuquerque.

Marquez allegedly speed away from the scene prior to her arrest, intentionally crashed into an APD unit, and then into a car driven by a special agent. According to court records, Marquez has around 30 previous arrests that date back to 2004.

Now that she has been arrested again, she has been charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, no driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured or killed today,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. “She has a criminal history dating back nearly 20 years with arrest after arrest. This is unacceptable,” Bregman said.