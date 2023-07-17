NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The third woman involved in a child abuse case where six kids were beaten, starved, and chained up took a plea deal on Monday afternoon. Lora Melancon pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse, having three other charges dropped as part of the agreement.

Melancon admitted to abusing two children in her shared home with Jayme Kushman back between 2008 and 2016. She was charged after allegations came forward against Kushman and Jamie Sena.

Kushman and Sena took plea deals to similar charges last week. Melancon is facing six years behind bars. A sentencing date is scheduled for August 14.