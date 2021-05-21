Third victim identified in Kaseman homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released the identity of the third man found shot to death in a car at Kaseman Hospital. The body of 33-year-old Michael Sanchez was in that car, along with 44-year-old Brandon Torres and 41-year-old James Fisher.

Related Coverage

Investigators say a suspect linked to the shooting, Richard Kuykendall, was in an alley near San Pedro when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire on him. That’s when they say he got inside the car, then emerged seconds later and threw a gun in a dumpster, before driving the car with the three men inside to the hospital.

He is charged with being a felon with a gun. Investigators say Kuykendall has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood.