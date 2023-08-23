ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third teen was arrested for the drive-by shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in southwest Albuquerque on Aug. 13. The Albuquerque Police Department said 15-year-old Alan Ramirez was arrested Wednesday morning by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

APD detectives charged four teens for the shooting death of Galilea Samaniego. Alexander Barraza, 15, and Yahir Carballo, 16, were arrested on Friday. Police are searching for Jose Luis Ramirez, 17, who is the older brother of Alan Ramirez.

All four teens are charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Detectives determined that the teens were occupants in two stolen Kia Soul vehicles that entered the Vista Del Sol mobile home park around 5:48 a.m. on Aug. 13. Several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer located at 2718 Paseo del Canto Dr. SW., according to APD.

Samaniego was inside the trailer sleeping with her two sisters in a bedroom. Investigators learned Samaniego was hit in the head by a bullet. She was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and later died, police said.

A fundraiser has been arranged for Samaniego’s burial services. See it here.