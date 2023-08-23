ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third teenager has been arrested for his role in the murder of 19-year-old Alana Gamboa on July 4. The Albuquerque Police Department says 16-year-old Luis Diaz is now in custody.

Earlier this month, police arrested 14-year-old Lorenzo Lovato and 15-year-old Micalas McClendon Jr. for Gamboa’s murder. According to homicide detectives, Lovato had arranged to purchase drugs from Gamboa, but he was actually setting her up to be robbed.

When Gamboa arrived at the drug deal, she was shot in the driver’s seat of her car and died as a result. Detectives used social media conversations, witness information, and surveillance video to piece together the information leading up to the arrests. According to police, Lovato was already on supervised probation with the juvenile probation office at the time of the murder.

Diaz has been arrested for the charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. McClendon has been arrested for the charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.