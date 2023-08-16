ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third man the Albuquerque Police Department said is connected to a murder on First and Central last year is now in custody. Police arrested Armando Martinez around midnight and believe he is the third person involved in a shooting at the Canvas Artistry bar in downtown Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Garza was defending his brother who was trying to break up a fight outside the bar. Police said Isaac Martinez, Alejandro Barton, and Armando Martinez shot Garza after the fight ended. Martinez is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. The state is petitioning for him to be kept in jail through his trial.