ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a third suspect involved in the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas. 26-year-old Daniel Gomez is now facing charges for the shooting that took place on Wednesday, September 6. Late Thursday night, September 21, detectives arrested the two other suspects, Jose Romero and Nathen Garley.

The shooting that resulted in the death of the young boy occurred around 9 p.m. on Avenida Cesar Chavez, just west of University Boulevard. Froylan was in the passenger’s seat of the truck, and Froylan’s cousin, 23-year-old Tatiana Villegas, was driving the truck. Tatiana was critically injured in the shooting. According to APD, Froylan’s mother and infant brother were in the back seat of the truck and were not injured.

According to police, the suspects ran into people whom they were in a dispute with at that night’s Isotopes baseball game. Those individuals drove a white pickup truck, which was similar to the one Villegas was in. The suspects fired several shots at the Villegas’ truck as they left the area of the ballpark. The investigation has revealed that the shooting was most likely a case of mistaken identity, with the suspects aiming for the individuals they were fighting with.

All three suspects have been charged with a series of crimes: first-degree murder, shooting at or from a vehicle resulting in death, attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated battery, child abuse, three counts of aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property. Garley has also been accused of tampering with evidence.

Although three suspects have been arrested, APD is still seeking information in their investigation. APD Chief Harold Medina posted on social media saying the following: