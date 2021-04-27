Third student comes forward claiming APS teacher abused them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies say a third student has come forward claiming their teacher sexually abused them. Danny Aldaz, 45, was arrested in February for the alleged rape of two former second-grade students at Valle Vista Elementary in Albuquerque.
Story continues below
- Weather: High fire danger Tuesday, but increasing rain chances Wednesday
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico April 23 – April 29
- Crime: Man facing charges for going on rampage in hotel lobby
Deputies say after his arrest and media coverage, a former second-grade student at Helen Cordero Elementary came forward claiming she too was victimized. Aldaz has now been charged with 22 more counts of rape and child molestation.
Aldaz was also previously a teacher at Edward Gonzales Elementary and a kids’ yoga instructor at a local studio. Deputies believe there could be more victims and are asking them to come forward. Aldaz is already out of jail.