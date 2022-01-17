Third arrest made in downtown murder believed to be case of mistaken identity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men's basketball is currently riding a four-game losing skid, after a 71-63 loss on Saturday at home to Boise State. There were just over 8,000 fans in attendance for that loss to Boise State on Saturday, and while fan attendance is down at The Pit, Right now, head coach Richard Pitino hopes this team can build it back up.

"We know what this place can be and I think certainly a pandemic has a lot to do with a lot of this right now, but we want to play in front of a full pit. We saw it early, but you got to win and that's the bottom line. So, we will, we will get there. We just got to stay positive and keep working, but they have been working, they have been good," said Richard Pitino.