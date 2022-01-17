Third arrest made in downtown murder believed to be case of mistaken identity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has made a third arrest in the deadly shooting of a teen in downtown Albuquerque that is believed to be a case of mistaken identity. Darryus Chavez, 21, is one of four people charged with the death of Trevonte Robbins in July.

Investigators say they were trying to retaliate against someone who had attacked one in their group, and mistakingly targeted Robbins and his friend. Robbins was killed and his friend was wounded. A nearby APD patrol unit was also hit with gunfire. One suspect, Jonathan Martinez is still at large.

