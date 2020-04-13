Thieves target Albuquerque tattoo shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tattoo shop is searching for answers after a crook stole thousands of dollars worth of supplies.

True Love Tattoo near Juan Tabo and Menaul has been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus. Owner Rick Torres took many of the tattoo machines, power supplies, and inks home with him, but some were left behind.

Over the weekend, he noticed someone broke into the building and stole the supplies. Torres says it’s a devastating loss. “But right now, our business is closed, so there’s no monies coming in so with this on top of that, it is a hit,” Torres said. He says he’s not asking for any financial help but hopes those responsible return the supplies.

