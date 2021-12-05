Thieves take off with 20-foot inflatable snowman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man said a Grinch stole a special holiday decoration right from his front lawn. It’s not just any decoration either, it was one he was sure wouldn’t be a target for thieves.

“I kind of joked. I was like, ‘Well, at least this one is going to be hard to steal.’ And apparently, that wasn’t the case,” Jared Meyer of Albuquerque stated.

He’s talking about a 20-foot inflatable snowman. He said his surveillance caught video of the vehicle involved in the theft that happened sometime Saturday night near Rio Grande Blvd. and Griegos. Rd.

He said it looks like the thieves took the snowman by cutting the lines holding it to the lawn, then stuffed it in the back of a van with several feet of the snowman hanging out the back, still inflated. That snowman is part of a much larger holiday display Meyer puts on every year.

“I usually go all out. Today, I kind of lost the spirit. I had thousands more lights to put up and just kind of moped around,” he added. “It would be great if it showed back up before Christmas or someone spotted it.”

Meyer said he filed a police report, but wouldn’t press charges if the snowman was returned. “It’s really one of those holidays that means a lot, bringing the Christmas joy to people is something pretty special,” he said.