SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves struck one New Mexico town during a power outage. A hair salon owner in Socorro, who also sells jewelry, says thieves stole more than $50,000 worth of her merchandise. The power outage also gave thieves cover as no security cameras were working during the heist.

Yolanda Herrera sold unique and one-of-a-kind jewelry in her hair salon, Shear Masters, in Socorro. On September 16, 2022, in Socorro, there was a power outage with most of the town of 8,000 affected.

“All of these that are empty, they had necklaces and squash blossoms on there,” said Herrera. “Up here, I had several of the belts, the plain silver, and some had the big turquoise rock on them.”

Herrera believes thieves took advantage of the situation and broke into her store between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. She believes they had been to her store before because of the items that were stolen.

“One of the squash blossoms was priced at $4,500,” said Herrera. “It’s really a large squash blossom, very heavy, big stones. It was beautiful.”

Herrera lost $60,000 worth of jewelry. After this experience, she upgraded her security system, even though security cameras didn’t work due to the power being out.

“We’ve got cameras, we’re putting up a security door, and I put my jewelry in a safe every night,” said Herrera.

She’s also visited different pawnshops in Albuquerque and emailed them pictures in case someone tries to sell the stolen items. Herrera says businesses throughout Socorro have a very similar story as many were broken into the night of the power outage.