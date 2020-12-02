Thieves steal package filled with priceless family items from Albuquerque porch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We see it a lot this time of year, thieves taking off with holiday deliveries left outside. It’s happened to one Albuquerque man who says priceless family items were taken and he’s desperate to have it back, “My mom was a sweet wonderful person,” says Hugo Saavedra.

In an instant, a thief stole important pieces of her legacy. “I wasn’t so much surprised. I was sickened when I realized what was taken,” Saavedra says. He says his mom died of breast cancer when he was just 14 years old. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, his dad mailed him a package with some of her personal items inside. “My mom’s green card her cross and her wallet,” Saavedra says.

Ring video captured a thief swiping the package Sunday night, from his home in the Westgate Heights neighborhood. “I was sickened when I realized what was taken. Normally if it’s an Amazon package, it’s a book or something, it’s not a big deal. But because of what was stolen was just completely heartbroken,” Saavedra says.

Saavedra says since he was so young when his mom died, her personal items mean everything to him. “I didn’t get the chance to know her as well as I would like and they represent an opportunity just to have a connection to her and my family in Ireland,” Saavedra says.

He says he understands times are tough but hopes that whoever stole the items will have a change of heart and return them. “It’s tremendously important for me to have those,” Saavedra says.

Saavedra says he doesn’t want to involve the police and just wants whoever took the items to bring them back no questions asked.

