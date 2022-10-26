ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows thieves trying to take off with Halloween inflatables. They were able to get away with one and damaged another. The family, who didn’t want to be identified, says they feel defeated.

“We’re all about the holidays and, like, we want it to be fun for them (the kids) and fun for our neighbors. We live on a busy street and so it’s for them too and to enjoy this fun time of year and I feel like they definitely took that away from us,” the family said.

On Albuquerque’s southwest side, there was a similar scene a few weeks ago. Video captured a man outside of a home near Bridge and Old Coors early in the morning, swiping skeletons and mock gravestones from the front porch. He got away with more than $250 worth of decorations.

“We were so excited to decorate for Halloween, and it’s something we look forward to every year. and then just to see someone come along and take all of these decorations away is crazy,” Sara Roybal, the homeowner, said.

The Northeast Heights family isn’t going to let thieves stop them from celebrating their favorite time of year.”I really enjoy putting them up and having them so I don’t think it will deter us too much. It definitely makes you think about where you put them now though.”