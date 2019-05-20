Thieves steal Albuquerque woman’s necklace filled with father’s ashes

An Albuquerque woman is ticked off after thieves stole a very important necklace from her—a necklace that carried her father’s ashes.

“It took me half a second to know what happened,” says Crystal Beckett.

Beckett has been living in her home near Louisiana and Candelaria since December. When she came home last Tuesday, she knew something wasn’t right.

“I just noticed every cabinet is open. Every drawer is open. All the cushions were off the couch,” she says.

Beckett believes the intruders got into her house through her bedroom window.

“They had taken the screen off and this was wide open. This was like a step,” she says.

After going through her house to assess the loss, Beckett made her way to her closet to check on a special piece of jewelry from her collection.

“I saw that they had taken all of my jewelry, but it didn’t click at that moment that they also took dad,” she says.

Beckett had her late father’s ashes in a mini urn necklace.

“You know I looked and it just wasn’t there,” she continued.

An Army and Navy vet, Beckett’s dad passed away last year from cancer.

“It’s almost like losing him twice,” she says.

While the crooks made off with her laptop and all her jewelry, she only wants one thing back.

“I know you’re human. I know you’ve suffered loss like I have. Just don’t make me go through it twice,” she says.

Like so many people around Albuquerque, Beckett says she’s putting security cameras around her house.