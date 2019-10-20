Thieves hit local pumpkin patch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular metro-area pumpkin patch is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pumpkin thief.

The Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch in Rio Rancho says someone broke in on Saturday night, stealing 100 pumpkins and decorations. Items stolen include a tricycle and a griddle.

The owner says he’s disappointed with whoever’s responsible.

“You always feel kind of violated you know, and when someone comes in when you’re not here, takes things, it’s unfortunate. This is a great family-friendly event that’s good for the community and it hurts things a bit,” said Max Wade, co-owner of Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch.

The estimated total damages from the break-in are around $2,000.