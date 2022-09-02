ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit organization in Albuquerque is the latest victim of theft. Youth Development Incorporated or YDI was burglarized this past weekend. Now, they’re asking the public for help in finding the thieves.

“Being an agency that helps families and children and our staff who work with the children, they just can’t believe that it happened to us, you know, and in this way,” says Robert Chavez.

Robert Chavez is the CEO of Youth Development Inc. located on Candelaria and Carlisle. They provide services such as homeless assistance, violence prevention, and mentoring.

He said he’s still in shock after three thieves broke into their Youth Center this past weekend. Surveillance video showed when the suspects walked up to the building and picked the locks before getting inside. One man then used a knife to cut the security system wires. They then took off in a blue sedan. Chavez says the break-in made him angry, because the organization is meant to serve the community.

“If those individuals would have come in asking for help, we would have been helping them. Instead, they chose to steal from us and steal from our youth and, and the families we serve,” says Chavez.

The thieves stole keyboards, amplifiers, and projectors. Chavez said this equipment was used during their poetry readings for their youth and family groups. Chavez said now they’ll have to work on fundraising to try and replace their items in order to continue to provide the same level of service, but he says despite what happened, he has “hope” they’ll be okay.

“We’ll get through this we have you know, hardworking staff who’re committed to serving families and children we’re going to continue to get have the resources to serve them. So, we’re going to we’re going to work through it we learn from it, strengthen our security processes,” says Chavez.

The Youth Center said they are going to increase security patrols. Anyone with information regarding the thieves is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department.