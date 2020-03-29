Thieves go to extreme lengths to steal cleaning supplies

Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleaning products are in high demand, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now a local cleaning company says thieves have gone to extreme lengths to take what they’re unable to find in the stores.

“They took eight boxes of gloves, six gallons of bleach, and a few other cleaning supplies that are really essential to us,” said Mike Blomker, the Owner of Merry Maids on Menaul and Parsifal.

Blomker says burglars broke into the shed behind his business, the wrought iron bars, and three locks, didn’t stop them. “They were pretty determined to get inside that building,” said Blomker, ” they actually sawed through the side of it to get in,” he explains.

Merry Maids remains open because according to the Governor’s Executive Order, cleaning services are an essential business, but Blomker says the robbery was a big hit on their business. “I haven’t added it all up quite yet, it was a few thousand dollars probably.”

Blomker says the do not have any surveillance footage, but witnesses say they saw five people fleeing the scene, in a red truck. He did file a police report.