Thieves continue to steal angel from T or C memorial

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crooks have once again devastated a New Mexico family who lost a loved one in a crash. News 13 reported on Diane Jackson and her family in August when an angel that was part of a memorial for her daughter was stolen in T or C.

Her daughter, Marie Murrilo-Sandoval, was killed in a crash in 2017. That story had somewhat of a happy ending, with community members stepping in to donate a new statue.

Now, thieves have stolen that statue as well. Jackson says she can’t understand why anyone would do this. She says she just wants the statues returned.