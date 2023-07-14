ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a local retail store added security bars on their doors, thieves found a new way to break in. They crashed their truck into the store. “They backed their truck over the curb and you can see where the building bowed in,” said LaVista Rowan, Operations Director for Rowan Apparel.

LaVista Rowan said when she got a call Friday morning about a break-in, she didn’t expect to find her doors rammed in. Rowan said the thieves pulled up in a truck and waited to make sure no one was around. That’s when they backed into the doors to get inside. “They came in and took all of the high-dollar items that we have like all of our Carhartt winter wear, jackets, sweatshirts,” said Rowan.

Rowan said thieves have broken into their store at least three other times. The most recent incident involved someone using a large rock to shatter their door. Rowan said each time they increased security like adding cameras and grates to their doors, but they can’t seem to keep up.

“This most recent incident, they’ve now upped their game as well…the criminals are becoming more desperate, bolder, more brazen,” said Rowan.

Rowan said the jackets stolen cost up to $150. However, the damage to the building is estimated in the thousands. She also said the string in break-ins has made them consider downsizing their inventory to make their store less appealing to thieves.

Despite another break-in, Rowan said they’re not going to close their doors. “Optimistic, we’re going to repair the doors we’re going to get the building fixed and see what we can do,” said Rowan.

Rowan Apparel filed a police report. They are asking the public for any information about the incident.