Thieves attempt to steal smoker from local VFW post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some thieves tried to rob some local veterans but it didn’t work out and it only made them mad. Veteran Mike Perez owns the smoker that sits outside VFW Post 6216 off Bridge Boulevard. He uses it for catering and VFW events.

At 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, two thieves showed up in a truck and tried to take off with it. They hooked the trailer to their hitch and tried to drive it away. What they likely didn’t realize is that it had a very strong chain wrapped around it and the VFW flag pole, both held strong.

The thieves gave up and left but it did cause damage to the trailer the smoker sits on. Members weren’t sure what had happened until they checked the cameras. “We’ve got kind of got some mixed emotions. It’s being a nonprofit organization, being a veterans club, myself being a member here, we are trying to help out our community, help out our veterans, and for someone to set us back like this is a real slap in the face is what it’s been,” said Perez.

If you know who they are, you’re asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department.