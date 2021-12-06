Thief with a sweet tooth causes a lot of damage to Albuquerque chocolate shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As business begins to pick up for the holiday season a local chocolate maker experiences what so many other business owners in Albuquerque have had to deal with. A thief doing serious damage just to steal a few bucks.

“I drove up at about 8 o’clock this morning to find the glass on our front door shattered and all over the sidewalk and a lot of our product pulled out of the door just laying there on the pavement in front of our door,” said Elixir Boutique Chocolates Co-Owner, Tim McNamara.

McNamara says the strange thing about it all was the thief didn’t take much, just a few pieces of chocolate totaling $20 to $30. The chocolate shop does have surveillance cameras inside but their motion detection cameras never went off because the thief never made it far enough inside the store. “They never unlocked the door, they could have reached around and unlocked that door, they didn’t do it, just grabbed some candy and left,” said McNamara.

He says the break-in is going to set the business back about $1,000 just to fix the door and for the business, they may just have to stay open until the glass is fixed. After calling around McNamara found out that repair shops are short of glass these days. He says with the holidays fast approaching he has a lot of orders to fill.

McNamara says other than installing more surveillance cameras they don’t know what else to do. A police report with the Albuquerque Police Department has been filed but there aren’t any leads at the moment.