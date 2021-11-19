Thief who attacked victim outside vape shop pleads no contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A thief who stabbed a man while trying to rob him changed his plea on Friday. Nathan Pacheco robbed a man of his phone and wallet outside the Oasis Vape Shop at Golf Course and Irving in May 2020, demanded his keys then attacked him.

The victim fought back grabbing a work knife he had and stabbing Pacheco as well; he recovered. Pacheco plead no contest to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He faces up to three years in prison next week at the sentencing.