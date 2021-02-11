Thief takes off with valuable equipment from Springer Municipal Schools

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Springer Municipal School administrators say they are out thousands of dollars after someone broke in and stole valuable equipment. They say the thief made off with their portable sound system, all of their spare Chromebooks, and iPads for the students.

That’s leaving them short if a new student were to enroll or if one broke. The break-in reportedly happened sometime after staff left on Tuesday, January 26th.

Administrators say no damage was done to the school, so staff believe someone knew exactly what they were looking for and where to get it. The thief managed to take off all of the serial numbers and left those at the school with the boxes they came in.

The Chromebooks can be tracked once they pop-up online and some have already been shut off as well as some iPads. Springer Police Department is investigating the break-in and right now they don’t know who is responsible.

Staff is heartbroken someone could do something like this during a time students are already struggling. “We will overcome this and it has made us think twice about some of the things that we do,” said Superintendent Julie Crum.

In total, Crum says $15,000 worth of gear that was stolen. Insurance should allow them to get all new items to cover what was lost, but that could take months.

Students at Springer are moving to hybrid-learning next week so they will still have two days of online classes. The school is looking to get a camera security system in place just in case something like this happens in the future.

Anyone that has more information on this crime is asked to contact the Springer Police Department.