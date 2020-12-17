Thief takes off with family’s driveway lightbulb, leaves Christmas lights up

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – This time of year, there are porch pirates and thieves stealing Christmas displays…but a light bulb thief? Travis Mathews was dealing with a dead car battery in his driveway last night when he realized a key element was missing — his driveway light.

“I was outside, trying to move one of my cars yesterday and realized the battery was dead,” said Mathews. “Of course, sun’s going down so I’m trying to figure out why it’s so dark and then I look at the light post and realize the cap is gone, all the screws are gone, the light bulb’s gone.”

Looking back at his Ring doorbell camera, Mathews realized a thief walked up to their driveway around 4 a.m. on Monday, unscrewed the top of the post, removed the cap and light bulb, and took off. They left the family’s Christmas lights and decorations all intact, only taking that single light bulb. While the family is concerned that maybe the theft is a part of a potential planned burglary, they did get an unusual message through the neighborhood Ring doorbell page.

“One person actually commented and said, ‘Sorry I needed the parts,'” said Mathews. “I don’t know if that’s a legitimate admission of guilt or some person just being a jerk.”

Mathews says this isn’t the first time they’ve been hit by thieves in the two years they’ve lived there. About six months after they moved in, someone stole their chainsaw-carved bear from right out front of that same light post. So far, they’re not sure who took off with the bear or their bulb.

The family says they’re not sure if they’ll take it to the police. While a light bulb and screws are petty, they are concerned that it’s not the first theft. Mathews says as far as he knows, they’re the only home in the neighborhood to be hit by the light bulb thief.