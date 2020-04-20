Thief steals from local tea company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tea Company is out more than $1,500 worth of products after a thief stole a box that was supposed to be mailed out to online customers.

“About three minutes later, I came back out to put them in the car and I noticed the box was missing. I immediately knew what happened,” said David Edwards, Owner of the New Mexico Tea Company. Security video from the company’s 12th and Mountain location shows the crook hanging around the business’ parking lot right before stepping in to tae the box of tea products.

Edwards says it happened Saturday night, just before six. He will report this to law enforcement and asks anyone who recognizes the man to report him to the police.

