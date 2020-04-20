Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Thief steals from local tea company

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tea Company is out more than $1,500 worth of products after a thief stole a box that was supposed to be mailed out to online customers.

“About three minutes later, I came back out to put them in the car and I noticed the box was missing. I immediately knew what happened,” said David Edwards, Owner of the New Mexico Tea Company. Security video from the company’s 12th and Mountain location shows the crook hanging around the business’ parking lot right before stepping in to tae the box of tea products.

Edwards says it happened Saturday night, just before six. He will report this to law enforcement and asks anyone who recognizes the man to report him to the police.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞