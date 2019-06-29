Thief steals Albuquerque couple’s wedding rings, other keepsakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A soon-to-be-married couple’s first memory in their new home is a criminal who decided to take some of their most valued possessions.

Just this week, Valerie Lawrence and her fiance, Keith, moved from Houston into their home near Nob Hill. The excitement quickly wore off Thursday when a man caught on video threw a brick through their bedroom window, taking everything.

Of most importance—their wedding rings, a box full of memories from Keith’s late mother, and their sense of security.

“It’s a violation of our privacy. Someone was in our home that we don’t know and also to just the sentimental value, especially of his things that he can’t get back,” Lawrence said.

Video shows the man being dropped off in a white car. If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.