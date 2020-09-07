Albuquerque family has school workbooks stolen from mailbox

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So far, this school year has been tough on students and their parents. Now, one thief has made it even more challenging for one Albuquerque family. That family was expecting some homeschooling workbooks in the mail for their first-grader but a video shows a thief making off with them.

Evan Davis says he and his first-grade daughter Romi are getting used to learning at home this school year. “This is a weird year, so all of her schooling is online this year which is great it’s better than nothing,” said Davis.

To make sure she’s keeping up, he ordered her some homeschool workbooks online. “We’re feeling the need to supplement a little bit with some other materials that’s why we ordered these workbooks. It’s already hard enough as it is and it’s only harder when somebody steals your mail,” Davis said.

Ring video shows a man approaching the southeast Albuquerque home on Saturday night. In the video, you can see the man open the mailbox and grab all of the family’s mail including an Amazon package with the workbooks inside. “It was a six dollar workbook; it’s like so not worth stealing,” said Davis.

Davis explains this is the second time their mail has been stolen. The first time happened about a year ago, Davis states that’s when they installed the Ring camera to deter thieves.

Now he’s hoping someone will be able to identify the man from the video. “He has a mask on, so it was hard to tell. He had an identifying star tattoo on his neck which I’m hopeful will lead to someone finding him.”

Davis says the workbooks can be replaced but worries personal information could be compromised. “There is something just super low life about stealing someone’s mail and I hope they catch the guy,” said Davis.

Davis says none of his neighbors reported any stolen mail over the weekend. Davis says he has filed a report with the Albuquerque Police Department but hopes citizen detectives can help solve the case.

