Thief robbing local business caught on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A theft at a local restaurant has many wondering why somebody would take advantage of a local business, in the middle of a pandemic. The owner of the High Point Grill near Coors and Irving says he was working on some repairs, but when he got to work Saturday morning, he noticed his ladders were missing.

When he checked the security cameras, he found a thief had come by, helped himself to equipment and canopies, checked the doors, and left. The owner says it’s not a great loss, but that it’s sad anyone would kick a local business when they’re down.

“We’re already forced in such a bad spot and we have so little already that somebody would come and take what we have left. It’s very demoralizing and frustrating to know that it’s within our own community,” said Mike White, owner of High Point Grill. Someone has already identified the thief and now the Albuquerque Police Department is looking to arrest them.