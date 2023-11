NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police say officers arrested 33 drunk drivers as part of a traffic enforcement operation over the Thanksgiving holiday. Under its Combined Accident Reduction Effort (CARE) Operation, New Mexico State Police officers issued more than 3,200 citations from Wednesday to Sunday.

More than 100 of those citations were for not wearing seat belts. NMSP also investigated 84 crashes, three of which were deadly. The operation involved increased patrols throughout the state.