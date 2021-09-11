Texts of suspect in murder of Farmington woman to be used as evidence in trial

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Text messages will be used as evidence in the trial for a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the death of a New Mexico school teacher. Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols ruled Friday that text messages exchanged between the suspect, Mark Gooch, and his brothers can be introduced as evidence.

Story continues below:

Gooch faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in last year’s death of Sasha Krause, a Mennonite woman from a small community near Farmington. The prosecution says those texts show Gooch had disdain for the Mennonite community.

But Gooch’s attorney claims it was just banter among siblings. The three-week trial starts on September 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES