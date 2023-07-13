NEW MEXICO (KRQE)- “Horrific treatment” is how Judge Drew Tatum described a southeast New Mexico mom’s behavior toward a child she was supposed to be take care of.

Thursday, that Texico mom learned just how much time she’ll spend in prison for child abuse that included chaining an 11-year-old to a bed. “Ms. Kushman, you provided a cruel inhumane prison,” said Judge Drew Tatum, Curry County District Court.

Judge Drew Tatum gave Jayme Kushman the maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars after she pled guilty to five counts of child abuse. “Probably the most concerning part of this case is that this wasn’t a one-time occurrence,” said Judge Tatum.

Kushman faced more than 50 years in prison after being charged last year. New Mexico State Police and New Mexico Children, Youth, and Family Department investigators said Kushman was beating and starving as many as six kids in the home.

Police video showed investigators finding poor living conditions. Including a lock and chain on at least one of the kids’ beds. “He’s been on this bed, he’s been chained to this bed, he has no food, he has no water, he has no access to the bathroom, she strikes him,” Brian Stover, Colvis County district attorney office.

Prosecutors showed that video evidence that Kushman recorded showing the abuse of an 11-year-old boy. They emphasized the repeat nature of the abuse. Kushman’s attorney tried to convince the judge that her actions shouldn’t be considered a “serious violent offense.”

“It’s hard to categorize anything there as violent, I think of violence against children, you know, as hitting them with a stick, or a weapon, or burning them with a cigarette, beating them, cutting them, shooting them, some actual violence, and I look at these videos, your honor, I’m just not seeing what I would consider to be a serious violence offense,” said Frances Rio III, defense attorney.

The judge didn’t agree. “I’ve seen movies and true depictions of prisoners of war and this child was treated in a very similar way. He was starved, he was chained, he was beaten, humiliated, and anyone capable to do heinous acts to this child should be considered a danger to the community,” said Judge Tatum.

A second mom in the case, Jaime Senna, was recently sentenced to six years in prison. While the third suspect, Lora Melancon will have a plea and sentencing hearing next week.