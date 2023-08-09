ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man who admitted to shooting and killing a man he thought was trying to steal from his work site has taken a plea deal. Jakamien Miller admitted to shooting and killing Jerome Lucero in November 2021. Miller and three other coworkers said they saw Lucero messing with equipment at a furniture store on Central and Atrisco. They thought he was stealing from them and chased him through the parking lot. That’s when Miller opened fire hitting and killing Lucero.

He pled no contest to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement and tampering with evidence. Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced Miller to four and a half years of probation based on his lack of criminal history.