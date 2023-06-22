ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a neighbor while arguing with his girlfriend. Elijah Young, 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting that occurred at the Whispering Sands apartment complex on Central Avenue in early January.

According to a criminal complaint, Young was arguing with his girlfriend when a neighbor stepped in to intervene. After words, the neighbor returned to his apartment, heard several gunshots, and was hit by one of the bullets.

Young allegedly held his girlfriend at gunpoint in her car and ordered her to drive away. He’s facing several charges including battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.