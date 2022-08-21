NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County.

Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars and, at one point, stole a gun. Police say they tracked a stolen vehicle out of Albuquerque to a Roswell hotel that he was staying in.

According to a social media post from Roswell police, most of the items reported missing in the burglaries were found in the room. Graichen is currently in San Juan County but officials expect him to be extradited to Roswell at some point.