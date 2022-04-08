ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly killing someone in November last year at an Albuquerque shopping center. Police say 19-year-old Jakamien Miller was part of a floor refinishing crew from Texas, in town for a job at the Aarons furniture store at Central and Atrisco.

His co-workers told police they were having an ongoing problem with people interfering with their truck and equipment. They say they were chasing someone through the parking lot, when Miller opened fire, killing 31-year-old Jerome Lucero.

Miller was arrested Wednesday in Dallas. He has already been booked into Metropolitan Detention Center.