ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man accused of murder at an Albuquerque shopping center last year will not be held behind bars until trial. Police say 19-year-old Jakamien Miller was part of a floor refinishing crew from Texas, in town for a job at the Aarons furniture store at Central and Atrisco.

Co-workers told police they were having an ongoing problem with people interfering with their truck and equipment. They say they were chasing someone through the parking lot, when Miller opened fire, killing 31-year-old Jerome Lucero. Miller was later arrested in Dallas, Texas.

Monday, a judge ruled that Miller will not remain in jail until trial, noting his lack of criminal history. Miller is facing a first degree murder charge.