Texas fugitives arrested in Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County sheriff deputies have caught two fugitives who were on the run from Texas authorities. They say Jesus Mondragon and Monique Garcia were wanted for manufacturing and delivering controlled substances out of Pottery County, Texas.

Marshals, along with deputies, captured the pair without incident. An 8-year-old child was also involved and was turned over to CYFD custody unharmed.