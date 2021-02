CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect wanted in Fort Worth, Texas was found in Clovis. Clovis Police received word this week that 32-year-old Tranell Pleasant may be in the area. Police tracked him down at a hotel and started setting up a surveillance operation.

Police say Tranell spotted them and took off running but was captured after a short pursuit. He’s awaiting extradition back to Texas and is charged in New Mexico for drug trafficking and resisting arrest.