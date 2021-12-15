Telluride man faces charges related to Jan. 6 insurrection

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Telluride man is accused of assaulting two officers during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal investigators say 68-year-old Avery MacCracken punched a Metropolitan police officer and also pushed and shoved a second officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a Telluride resident saw his picture on the FBI website as well as on a website called Sedition Hunters and turned him in.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, MacCracken was arrested in Norwood, CO Saturday morning and booked into the San Miguel County Jail where he was held until he was released into the custody of federal authorities Monday afternoon.

MacCracken is being charged with assaulting police officers, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.