Teens wanted in connection to February murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of two teens. One of them is accused of shooting the brother of a man they had just carjacked. The Albuquerque Police Department says on February 11, 16-year-old Anna Bella Dukes is accused of luring a man through social media.

Police say, Dukes, along with 17-year-old Adrian Avila and two other suspects, held him at gunpoint –demanding cash, jewelry and a gun. They drove to his home near 98th and Tower. When they arrived, his brother, 24-year-old Elias Otero, came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects. Police say Avila then shot Otero, killing him.