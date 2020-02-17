Teens questioned for possible connection in Farmington property crime

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are questioning three teens in possible connection with a string of property crimes.

The Farmington Police Department says their officers, Durango Police, and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office this weekend took in more than 80 property damage reports they say could be connected. Police say many of these reports were for car windows smashed by a projectile, likely fired from a slingshot.

There was also a call about a man shot in the leg with a paintball. Deputies found a suspect vehicle and are questioning the passengers, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old. Detectives are now working to get a search warrant for the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FPD Detective Tip Line at 505-599-1068.