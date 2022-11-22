ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights.

Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help in other ways. The others are identified as Jordan Marquez, Lorenzo Lovato, and Enrico Provencio, all minors.

Police believe the group is also responsible for the theft of thousands of dollars of merchandise from the clothing store “Phoenix Splash” in the Mountain Run Shopping Center. Police believe they also targeted two places in Rio Rancho. In all cases, using Ulibarri’s red VW Jetta.

They’re facing armed robbery charges, and more could be added as the investigation continues.